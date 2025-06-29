Menu
Hunter Goodman Injury: Remaining on bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 29, 2025

Goodman (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.

Though Goodman will be on the bench for the fourth straight game due to left hamstring tightness, the Rockies are continuing to view him as day-to-day. According to MLB.com, Goodman has shown improvement since he lasted played Wednesday against the Dodgers, leaving the Rockies optimistic that he'll avoid a trip to the injured list. Braxton Fulford will handle catching duties for Colorado on Sunday.

Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies
