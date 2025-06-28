Hunter Goodman Injury: Still out Saturday

Goodman (hamstring) isn't in the starting lineup Saturday versus Milwaukee.

It's a third straight absence for Goodman, who has been diagnosed with tightness in his hamstring. The powerful catcher has been Colorado's best hitter this season, leading the team with an. 844 OPS, 14 homers and 48 RBI. Braxton Fulford is getting another start behind the plate in Goodman's stead Saturday.