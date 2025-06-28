Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Hunter Goodman headshot

Hunter Goodman Injury: Still out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 28, 2025

Goodman (hamstring) isn't in the starting lineup Saturday versus Milwaukee.

It's a third straight absence for Goodman, who has been diagnosed with tightness in his hamstring. The powerful catcher has been Colorado's best hitter this season, leading the team with an. 844 OPS, 14 homers and 48 RBI. Braxton Fulford is getting another start behind the plate in Goodman's stead Saturday.

Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now