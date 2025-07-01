Hunter Goodman News: Returns to lineup Tuesday
Goodman (hamstring) will start at catcher and bat second in Tuesday's game versus the Astros.
Previous reports indicated that Goodman was likely headed to the 10-day injured list with his left hamstring injury, so it's a pleasant surprise that he's back in the lineup following a four-game absence. Goodman is in the middle of a breakout season, slashing .287/.332/.512 with 14 home runs.
