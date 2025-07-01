Menu
Hunter Goodman News: Returns to lineup Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 1, 2025

Goodman (hamstring) will start at catcher and bat second in Tuesday's game versus the Astros.

Previous reports indicated that Goodman was likely headed to the 10-day injured list with his left hamstring injury, so it's a pleasant surprise that he's back in the lineup following a four-game absence. Goodman is in the middle of a breakout season, slashing .287/.332/.512 with 14 home runs.

Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies
