Hunter Goodman News: Shines despite loss

Goodman went 3-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, two runs and two RBI in a loss to the Giants on Wednesday.

Goodman accounted for three of Colorado's four extra-base hits, including a run-scoring double in the third inning and a solo homer in the ninth. The backstop extended his hitting streak to eight games, a stretch during which he's slashing .429/.444/1.029 with eight RBI and eight runs. Over that span, a remarkable 11 of Goodman's 15 hits have gone for extra-bases; he has four homers, five doubles and two triples during the hot stretch. With an .845 OPS, 11 long balls and 39 RBI on the campaign, Goodman has quickly ascended to the ranks of baseball's best offensive catchers.