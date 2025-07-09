Menu
Hunter Harvey Injury: Continuing mound work

Written by RotoWire Staff

July 9, 2025

Harvey (shoulder) resumed throwing off a mound at the end of June, MLB.com reports.

Working his way back from a right teres major strain, Harvey is continuing with his throwing progression at the Royals' spring training complex in Arizona. A rehab assignment would seem to be around the corner, but it's not clear what the target date for that is. Harvey has been shelved since mid-April.

Hunter Harvey
Kansas City Royals
