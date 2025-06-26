Hunter Stratton News: Designated for assignment

The Pirates designated Stratton for assignment Thursday.

Stratton lost his spot in Pittsburgh's bullpen Tuesday, and he'll now be pushed off the 40-man roster entirely to create room for Genesis Cabrera, who inked an MLB deal with the Pirates on Thursday. Stratton owns a 4.30 ERA through 52.1 career innings in the majors and carries a 3.91 ERA in Triple-A this year, so he could still land with another team via waivers.