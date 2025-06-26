Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Hunter Stratton headshot

Hunter Stratton News: Designated for assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 26, 2025

The Pirates designated Stratton for assignment Thursday.

Stratton lost his spot in Pittsburgh's bullpen Tuesday, and he'll now be pushed off the 40-man roster entirely to create room for Genesis Cabrera, who inked an MLB deal with the Pirates on Thursday. Stratton owns a 4.30 ERA through 52.1 career innings in the majors and carries a 3.91 ERA in Triple-A this year, so he could still land with another team via waivers.

Hunter Stratton
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now