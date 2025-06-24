Hunter Stratton News: Expected to be sent down
The Pirates will option Stratton to Triple-A Indianapolis prior to Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Stratton was roughed up for three runs over an inning of work Monday in Milwaukee and will head back to the minors a day after the appearance. It's not yet clear who the Pirates will be adding to the roster in Stratton's place.
