Hunter Stratton News: Expected to be sent down

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 24, 2025

The Pirates will option Stratton to Triple-A Indianapolis prior to Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Stratton was roughed up for three runs over an inning of work Monday in Milwaukee and will head back to the minors a day after the appearance. It's not yet clear who the Pirates will be adding to the roster in Stratton's place.

