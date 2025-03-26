Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Hunter Stratton headshot

Hunter Stratton News: Headed to minor leagues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2025 at 10:50am

The Pirates will option Stratton to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

After rupturing the patella tendon in his left knee in August, Stratton spent most of camp finishing up his rehab. He pitched in a Grapefruit League game Saturday, but he'll begin the season in Triple-A as he continues ramping up. Once the Pirates deem the right-hander ready for big-league action, he'll be a candidate to pitch in high-leverage situations.

Hunter Stratton
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now