Hunter Stratton News: Joining Atlanta

The Pirates traded Stratton to Atlanta on Tuesday in exchange for outfielder Titus Dumitru and cash.

Stratton will report to Triple-A Gwinnett to begin his tenure with his new organization, though he will claim a spot on Atlanta's 40-man roster. The 28-year-old righty was DFA'd by Pittsburgh on Thursday after giving up seven earned runs in 2.2 innings with the big club, and he'll likely need to show improvement in the minors before getting a chance in Atlanta. Chris Sale (ribs) was transferred to the 60-day IL in a corresponding move.