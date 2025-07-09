Menu
Hunter Strickland Injury: Transferred to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 9, 2025 at 2:42pm

The Angels transferred Strickland (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

Strickland has been diagnosed with a "significant strain" in his right shoulder, according to Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com, and now won't be eligible to return from the injured list until sometime in early September. The Angels needed the 40-man roster spot in order to select the contract of reliever Carson Fulmer from Triple-A Salt Lake.

