Ian Happ News: Clubs pair of homers

Happ went 2-for-4 with two homers, one walk and four RBI in Saturday's 10-7 win over the Mariners.

Happ got things going early Saturday with a leadoff homer, then followed it up with a three-run blast in the second inning. While his season power numbers are respectable -- a .423 slugging percentage and 25 extra-base hits -- the left fielder has ramped things up in June, slugging .600 with 10 extra-base hits.