Ian Happ News: Goes deep twice in win

Happ went 2-for-3 with two walks, two home runs, three RBI and three total runs scored in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Phillies.

Happ led the way in a big Chicago victory with his first multi-homer game of the season. The veteran outfielder is in a bit of a power surge with four long balls in his last six games, giving him seven for the year. Happ seems to be heating up, as he's boosted his OPS from .709 to .742 this month, and he figures to keep posting strong stats in a formidable Cubs' lineup.