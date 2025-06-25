Ian Happ News: Power surge continues in rout
Happ went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and a walk in Wednesday's 8-0 win over the Cardinals.
The 30-year-old left fielder continued his June power surge, launching his ninth long ball of the month. Happ may be hitting a modest .240 over his last 19 games, but he has the aforementioned nine homers, two doubles, 20 RBI, 11 walks and one stolen base across these 75 at-bats. With the big bats of Kyle Tucker, Seiya Suzuki and Pete Crow-Armstrong working behind him, Happ should continue to see his fair share of pitches to hit from the leadoff spot.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now