Ian Happ News: Power surge continues in rout

Happ went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and a walk in Wednesday's 8-0 win over the Cardinals.

The 30-year-old left fielder continued his June power surge, launching his ninth long ball of the month. Happ may be hitting a modest .240 over his last 19 games, but he has the aforementioned nine homers, two doubles, 20 RBI, 11 walks and one stolen base across these 75 at-bats. With the big bats of Kyle Tucker, Seiya Suzuki and Pete Crow-Armstrong working behind him, Happ should continue to see his fair share of pitches to hit from the leadoff spot.