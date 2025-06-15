Ian Happ News: Strong performance in win

Happ went 1-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 3-2, 10-inning win over the Pirates. He also stole a base.

Happ did a little bit of everything from the leadoff spot to help lead the Cubs to another victory. The veteran now has four stolen bases this season in five attempts, so he'll have to get going to reach last year's total of 13 steals. Despite running a bit less, Happ remains a solid fantasy commodity due to his position atop a strong Chicago lineup and his well-rounded stat lines.