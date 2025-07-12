Ian Happ News: Tallies two hits, RBI in win

Happ went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Yankees.

Happ had been struggling before Saturday, as this was his first multi-hit effort since June 25. In 13 games since then, the outfielder had gone 4-for-51 with 15 strikeouts before recording two singles in the Bronx. Happ was also bumped down to seventh in the order Saturday, which was his first time batting anywhere except leadoff for the Cubs all season. Overall, the 30-year-old is now hitting .227 with a .699 OPS across 85 games in what's been a down year so far.