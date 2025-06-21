Ildemaro Vargas News: Joins homer party in win
Vargas started at second base and went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, three RBI and two additional runs scored in Friday's 14-8 win over Colorado.
Vargas' two-run homer in the fifth inning snapped a 7-7 tie. It was the first home run of the season for Vargas, who was summoned from Triple-A Reno on May 29. Friday's start was just his fourth start (sixth appearance) in 20 games with the Diamondbacks.
