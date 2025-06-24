Inohan Paniagua Injury: Released by Cardinals

The Cardinals released Paniagua on Tuesday.

Paniagua broke out in 2022 when he posted a 2.81 ERA and 145:39 K:BB over 137.2 innings between Low-A Palm Beach and High-A Peoria. However, he's struggled to replicate that success since then and has made just one appearance in 2025 due to an undisclosed injury. Paniagua is just 25, so he should be able to find another opportunity elsewhere if he can overcome his health issue.