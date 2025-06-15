Isaac Collins News: Back on bench Sunday

Collins is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

After starting in each of the last three games and going 3-for-11 with a triple and a walk, Collins will give way to Drew Avans in left field in the series finale. With Jackson Chourio playing center field on a full-time basis since Garrett Mitchell (oblique) landed on the injured list April 26, the Brewers have taken a committee approach to left field, but Collins seems to be manager Pat Murphy's preferred option of late.