Isaac Collins News: Back on bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 15, 2025

Collins is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

After starting in each of the last three games and going 3-for-11 with a triple and a walk, Collins will give way to Drew Avans in left field in the series finale. With Jackson Chourio playing center field on a full-time basis since Garrett Mitchell (oblique) landed on the injured list April 26, the Brewers have taken a committee approach to left field, but Collins seems to be manager Pat Murphy's preferred option of late.

Isaac Collins
Milwaukee Brewers
