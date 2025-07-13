Isaac Collins News: On bench for series finale

Collins is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Christian Yelich typically serves as the Brewers' designated hitter, but he'll replace Collins as the team's starting left fielder Sunday while William Contreras gets a day off from catching but sticks in the lineup at DH. Collins had started in each of the Brewers' last five contests, going 4-for-16 with two steals, two runs and an RBI.