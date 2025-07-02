Menu
Isaac Collins headshot

Isaac Collins News: Resting after four-hit game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 2, 2025 at 3:13pm

Collins is out of the lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Mets.

Collins will get a chance to catch his breath during the nightcap after going 4-for-4 with a home run, a walk and an additional run scored in the Brewers' 7-2 win in Game 1. Christian Yelich will start in left field in place of Collins, putting William Contreras in the designated-hitter spot while Eric Haase gets the nod behind the plate.

