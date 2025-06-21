Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Isaac Collins headshot

Isaac Collins News: Shines in Saturday's rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 21, 2025

Collins went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and three RBI in Saturday's 9-0 win over the Twins.

The switch-hitting rookie extended his hitting streak to five games with another big performance -- during those five contests, Collins is batting .368 (7-for-19) with two doubles, two homers, six runs and eight RBI. With Garrett Mitchell (oblique) injuring his shoulder Friday during his rehab assignment, Jackson Chourio's stint in center field will last at least a little bit longer, giving Collins more time to make an impact in left.

Isaac Collins
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now