Isaac Collins News: Shines in Saturday's rout

Collins went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and three RBI in Saturday's 9-0 win over the Twins.

The switch-hitting rookie extended his hitting streak to five games with another big performance -- during those five contests, Collins is batting .368 (7-for-19) with two doubles, two homers, six runs and eight RBI. With Garrett Mitchell (oblique) injuring his shoulder Friday during his rehab assignment, Jackson Chourio's stint in center field will last at least a little bit longer, giving Collins more time to make an impact in left.