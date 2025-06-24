Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Isaac Mattson headshot

Isaac Mattson News: Solid in high-leverage spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 24, 2025 at 8:54am

Mattson allowed one hit and struck out three across 1.2 scoreless innings to earn a hold Monday against the Brewers.

The Pirates deployed a bullpen approach Monday, and Mattson was tasked with holding the lead in the seventh and eighth innings. He faced the top five hitters in the Brewers' order and allowed only a single to William Contreras. Mattson could be a candidate to see more consistent high-leverage spots moving forward, as he delivered a 9:2 K:BB across 10.1 innings while allowing only two earned runs with a 0.58 WHIP since being recalled June 7.

Isaac Mattson
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now