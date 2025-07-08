Ivan Herrera Injury: Rehab games coming this week

Herrera (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Thursday or Friday and expects to be activated from the 10-day injured list at the start of the second half, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Coming back from a strained left hamstring, Herrera ran the bases at full speed over the weekend and is able to do all other baseball activities. He will presumably remain on his rehab assignment with Memphis through early next week before returning to the Cardinals' active roster coming out of the All-Star break. Herrera was operating as the team's primary designated hitter before getting hurt, and he will be an everyday player between DH and catcher, once activated.