Ivan Herrera News: Activated, serving as DH

Herrera (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and will start at designated hitter and bat second in Sunday's game against Atlanta.

St. Louis placed outfielder Lars Nootbaar (rib) on the 10-day injured list to reopen a spot on the 26-man active roster for Herrera, who went 4-for-7 with a double, an RBI and a run in two rehab games for Triple-A Memphis prior to being activated. Herrera didn't play behind the plate during his rehab assignment, and his playing time at catcher could be limited over the rest of the season while St. Louis aims to keep him healthy while he's already hit the shelf twice this season, first due to a left knee bone bruise and most recently due to a Grade 2 left hamstring strain. The 25-year-old has been exceptionally productive when available, batting .320 with eight home runs, one stolen base, 36 RBI and 22 runs through 42 games for St. Louis.