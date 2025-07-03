Menu
Jac Caglianone News: Getting rest Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 3, 2025

Caglianone isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mariners.

Caglianone dominated minor-league pitching at both Double-A and Triple-A earlier this season, but his MLB career has gotten off to a slow start, as he has slashed just .144/.194/.237 through his first 22 games with the Royals. He'll take a day off Thursday to reset, opening up right field for John Rave.

