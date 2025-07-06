Jac Caglianone News: Tallies first steal

Caglianone went 0-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch, a steal and a run scored in Sunday's 4-0 victory at Arizona.

The Kansas City rookie notched his first career steal off Arizona starter Anthony DeSclafani in the fifth inning after reaching on a hit-by-pitch. Caglianone hadn't been much of a speed threat prior to joining the Royals, as he swiped only four bags across 79 minor-league games before his promotion. The 22-year-old has struggled mightily in his first taste of the big leagues with just two homers and a .148/.200/.241 slash line across 115 plate appearances.