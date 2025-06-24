Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Jack Dreyer headshot

Jack Dreyer News: Will open in Colorado on Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 24, 2025

Dreyer will serve as the Dodgers' opening pitcher Tuesday in Colorado, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Justin Wrobleski is a good bet to absorb most of the innings as a bulk reliever, although manager Dave Roberts isn't divulging those plans. Dreyer holds a 3.18 ERA and 39:15 K:BB over 39.2 innings covering four opener assignments and 26 relief outings this season.

Jack Dreyer
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now