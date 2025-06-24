Jack Dreyer News: Will open in Colorado on Tuesday

Dreyer will serve as the Dodgers' opening pitcher Tuesday in Colorado, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Justin Wrobleski is a good bet to absorb most of the innings as a bulk reliever, although manager Dave Roberts isn't divulging those plans. Dreyer holds a 3.18 ERA and 39:15 K:BB over 39.2 innings covering four opener assignments and 26 relief outings this season.