Jack Flaherty News: Another solid start

Flaherty didn't factor into the decision Sunday against Seattle, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over five innings.

Flaherty punched out at least seven batters for a fourth straight outing, and he hasn't allowed more than three runs in a start during that stretch. The three-start spurt came immediately after a pair of appearances in which Flaherty allowed eight and seven runs, respectively. He owns a 4.65 ERA and a 124:40 K:BB across 100.2 innings this season. His strikeout total ranks 15th in MLB.