Jack Flaherty News: Clobbered for eight runs

Flaherty (5-8) took the loss against the Rays on Friday, allowing eight runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three across 2.1 innings.

It was another rough outing for Flaherty, who gave up four runs in the first inning before being tagged for four more in the third. He has yielded 15 earned runs over his last two outings, which overshadows the four consecutive quality starts that he logged prior to his recent struggles and has inflated his ERA and WHIP to 4.83 and 1.21, respectively, across 78.1 innings. Flaherty is projected to make his next start against the Athletics at home next week.