Jack Flaherty News: Start postponed Tuesday

Flaherty won't start as scheduled Tuesday against the Nationals since the game was postponed due to inclement weather.

The contest will be made up via a split doubleheader Wednesday, with Flaherty likely to start one of those games. The veteran right-hander is in the midst of a three-start losing streak and has a 12.46 ERA, 2.15 WHIP and 15:12 K:BB across 13 innings during that span.