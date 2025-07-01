Menu
Jack Flaherty News: Start postponed Tuesday

Published on July 1, 2025

Flaherty won't start as scheduled Tuesday against the Nationals since the game was postponed due to inclement weather.

The contest will be made up via a split doubleheader Wednesday, with Flaherty likely to start one of those games. The veteran right-hander is in the midst of a three-start losing streak and has a 12.46 ERA, 2.15 WHIP and 15:12 K:BB across 13 innings during that span.

Detroit Tigers
