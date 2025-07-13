Menu
Jack Gurevitch News: Nabbed in third round

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 13, 2025

The Cardinals have selected Gurevitch with the 89th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

A lefty-hitting first baseman from the University of San Diego, Gurevitch had a breakout year this spring, slashing .371/.477/.681 with 17 home runs and a 15.5 percent strikeout rate in 56 games. His power potential is undeniable, but he will likely be prone to chasing in pro ball.

Jack Gurevitch
St. Louis Cardinals
