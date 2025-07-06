Jack Leiter News: Inefficient in loss

Leiter (4-6) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five over 3.2 innings to take the loss Sunday versus the Padres.

It wasn't an outright bad performance, but Leiter's pitch count got up early, and he was pulled at 85 pitches (54 strikes) after running into trouble in the fourth inning. He's fallen short of the five-inning mark in three of his last five starts while allowing 16 runs with a 21:10 K:BB over 23.1 innings in that span. Overall, Leiter has a 4.32 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 63:34 K:BB across 75 innings through 15 starts this season. The 25-year-old is projected to make his next start in Houston.