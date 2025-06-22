Jack Leiter News: Loses third straight start

Leiter took the loss against the Pirates on Sunday, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks with two strikeouts over four innings.

Leiter opened with three scoreless frames before allowing three runs and exiting after walking the leadoff hitter in the fifth. During his current stretch of three straight losses, the 25-year-old has gone just four innings twice while allowing 13 earned runs and posting a 9:8 K:BB. He'll carry a 4.55 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 51:32 K:BB across 65.1 innings into a home matchup with the Mariners next weekend.