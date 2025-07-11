Jack Leiter News: Strikes out six in win

Leiter (5-6) picked up the win after throwing 5.1 innings, allowing three runs on five hits and four walks while striking out six, during Friday's 7-3 win over the Astros.

Leiter did enough to pick up the win Friday, aided by five runs of support during his outing, but struggled with his control again. The right-hander walked four batters to bring his season total up to 38 in 80.1 innings. On the flip side, the 25-year-old has struck out 18 batters over his last three starts, his most over a three-start stretch at any point this season. He enters the All-Star break with a 4.37 ERA, a 1.46 WHIP and a 1.8 K:BB ratio this season.