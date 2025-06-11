Jack Leiter News: Walks four in loss

Leiter (4-3) took the loss against Minnesota on Wednesday, allowing four runs on five hits and four walks while striking out three batters over four-plus innings.

Leiter gave up a three-run homer to Byron Buxton in the third inning to account for most of the damage against him. The right-hander also struggled with his control, throwing just 51 of 87 pitches for strikes and issuing four free passes. Leiter had been pitching well entering Wednesday, posting a 2.20 ERA and 1.05 WHIP over five starts since his previous loss May 8, so he has earned himself a lengthy leash in terms of the security of his rotation spot. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, which is projected to be a matchup at home versus Kansas City.