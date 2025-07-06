Jack Little News: Bumped down to Triple-A
The Dodgers optioned Little to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday.
The Dodgers sent Little back to the minors to clear room on the 26-man active roster for right-hander Emmet Sheehan, who was recalled from Oklahoma City to start Sunday against the Astros. Little has served as a middle-relief option over his two stints in the big leagues this season, making two appearances while giving up two earned runs over three innings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now