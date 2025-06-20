Jack Little News: Tosses two innings in MLB debut

Little allowed two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out one batter over two innings in relief against the Padres on Thursday.

Little had his contract selected from Triple-A ahead of the contest, and he finished off the game for the Dodgers by throwing 35 pitches (23 strikes) over two frames. Both runs the right-hander allowed came in the eighth inning, when San Diego racked up four hits against him. Little had a smoother ninth frame, as the only baserunner he allowed came on a hit-by-pitch. It's not yet clear what the Dodgers' plans are for Little moving forward, but he could return to the minors in short order if the team opts to bring up a fresher arm.