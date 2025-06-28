Menu
Jack Perkins News: Impressive in multi-inning save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 28, 2025

Perkins allowed one hit and two walks over 3.1 scoreless innings of relief Saturday to record his first career save in a 7-0 win over the Yankees. He struck out three.

The rookie right-hander has been outstanding over his first two big-league appearances, firing 6.1 scoreless innings with a 5:2 K:BB. Both outings have come in relief of JP Sears, who has a 5.09 ERA on the season even after Saturday's combined shutout, and the fact that the A's are keeping Perkins stretched out and on the same schedule as the southpaw could be a sign the team plans to have him move into the rotation in Sears' spot sooner rather than later.

