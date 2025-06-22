Jack Perkins News: Receives first MLB call-up

The Athletics called up Perkins from Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday.

The right-hander has been working as a starter with Las Vegas and has posted a 2.86 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 68:20 K:BB across 44 innings this season, though he may be ticketed for a relief role to begin his time in the big leagues with the Athletics having already announced starters for their next four games. According to Martin Gallegos of MLB.com, Perkins will be available in relief Sunday against Cleveland, though the skipper didn't specify whether the 25-year-old will stick in that role going forward.