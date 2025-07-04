Jack Perkins News: Secures another three-inning save

Perkins allowed two runs on three hits and struck out five without walking a batter over three innings to earn the save in Friday's 11-2 win over the Giants.

Perkins was scored upon for the first time his major-league career when he gave up a solo home run to Brett Wisely in the eighth inning. He's maintained a starter's schedule despite pitching out of the bullpen in all three of his appearances with the Athletics, allowing just two runs on five hits and two walks with 10 strikeouts so far. He's also earned a pair of saves, but he's not in contention for closing duties while serving as a multi-inning reliever. There's no path to a starting role just yet, but Perkins has made an excellent first impression and will be a candidate to make starts if a rotation spot opens up.