Jack Perkins News: Sharp in relief in MLB debut

Perkins struck out two batters and allowed one hit and no walks over three scoreless innings out of the bullpen in Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Guardians.

Perkins earned a call-up from Triple-A Las Vegas prior to Sunday's contest and was immediately put to work. He entered the contest in the top of the seventh while the Athletics faced a three-run deficit and proceeded to retire nine of the 10 batters he faced to finish out the game. Prior to his promotion, Perkins had been magnificent while working out of the Las Vegas rotation, logging a 2.86 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 68:20 K:BB in 44 innings. Though he looks set to operate as a multi-inning reliever for the time being, Perkins will be leading candidate to start when an opening in the Athletics rotation emerges.