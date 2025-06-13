Jack Perkins News: Unfazed by Pacific Coast League

Perkins has 0.79 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 22:4 K:BB in 11.1 innings over his last two starts for Triple-A Las Vegas.

For the season, Perkins has a 3.23 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and a 61:15 K:BB in 39 innings in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League. He hasn't struck out fewer than seven batters in any of his last six starts and could be summoned to the majors at some point in the coming weeks.