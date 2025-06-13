Menu
Jack Perkins News: Unfazed by Pacific Coast League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 13, 2025 at 8:29am

Perkins has 0.79 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 22:4 K:BB in 11.1 innings over his last two starts for Triple-A Las Vegas.

For the season, Perkins has a 3.23 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and a 61:15 K:BB in 39 innings in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League. He hasn't struck out fewer than seven batters in any of his last six starts and could be summoned to the majors at some point in the coming weeks.

Jack Perkins
Sacramento Athletics
