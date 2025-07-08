Jack Suwinski News: Back in big leagues

The Pirates recalled Suwinski from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.

Since being sent down to the minors June 21, Suwinski has slashed .333/.481/.619 with three homers, 12 RBI, 12 runs scored and two steals over 12 games. His offensive resurgence will earn him another chance with the big club, though he still figures to come off the bench most days. Chase Shugart (knee) was placed on the injured list in a corresponding move.