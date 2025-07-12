Jack Suwinski News: Hits first homer

Suwinski went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Saturday's 12-4 loss to the Twins.

Suwinski has a 26-homer, 74-RBI season to his name during his career, but it's been a really tough campaign for him in 2025. The 26-year-old has gone back-and-forth between Triple-A Indianapolis and Pittsburgh plenty, and just now hit his first home run of the season in his 21st big-league game. He enters the All-Star break in much need of a reset, slashing just .120/.241/.200.