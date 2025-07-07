Menu
Jack Wenninger News: Having breakout campaign

Written by RotoWire Staff

July 7, 2025

Wenninger struck out a season-high 11 batters for Double-A Binghamton on Sunday, allowing one unearned run on two hits and two walks over six innings.

In the process, the 23-year-old right-hander crossed the 100-K threshold on the season, becoming the sixth pitcher in the minors this season to reach triple digits in strikeouts. Wenninger, a sixth-round pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Illinois, has taken a big step forward this year in his first taste of Double-A, posting a 2.76 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 100:20 K:BB in 81.2 innings. Wenninger's best pitch is a nasty splitter, and he has a deep enough arsenal to profile as a rotation option once he's ready for the majors, even if he doesn't have the pure upside of other Mets prospects like Jonah Tong or Nolan McLean.

