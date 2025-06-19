Jackson Chourio News: Extends hit streak in win
Chourio went 2-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and a stolen base in Thursday's 8-7 win over the Cubs.
Chourio scored twice in the first three innings and later swiped second base in the ninth. The 21-year-old has now hit safely in nine straight games, a stretch that includes six extra-base hits, five RBI, six runs scored and a steal. For the year, he's slashing .260/.284/.455 with 12 home runs, 42 RBI, 45 runs scored and 14 stolen bases across 331 plate appearances.
