Jackson Chourio News: Extends hit streak with homer

Chourio went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run during Sunday's 8-1 win over the Nationals.

Chourio was hitless until the eighth inning, when he swatted a three-run homer off Jackson Rutledge to extend the Brewers' advantage to six runs. The round tripper kept Chourio's hit streak alive, extending it to 11 games. During that stretch, he's 16-for-41 (.390) with three homers and three doubles. He'll take a .264/.297/.461 slash line into the All-Star break.