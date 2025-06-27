Jackson Chourio News: Goes deep in win

Chourio went 1-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and four RBI during Friday's 10-6 win over the Rockies.

Chourio broke a 12-game streak without a home run, putting the exclamation point on a six-run fourth inning with a three-run home run. The 21-year-old's four-RBI performance brought him up to 50 on the year just past the season's halfway point, but his .254/.285/.447 slash line represents a slight decrease from his rookie season.