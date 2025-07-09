Jackson Holliday News: Goes yard again Tuesday

Holliday went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Mets.

The 21-year-old took Alex Carillo deep in the seventh inning to give the Orioles a 6-2 lead, but the bullpen couldn't make it stick. Holliday has gone deep in back-to-back contests and is up to 12 homers on the season as he begins to realize his immense upside. Over his last 16 games, Holliday is slashing .300/.355/.500 with four long balls, two steals, eight runs and 10 RBI.