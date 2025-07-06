Jackson Holliday News: Leads offense in win
Holliday went 4-for-4 with a double and a two-run homer in Sunday's 2-1 win over Atlanta.
Holliday was the lone Oriole with more than one hit in the game -- his biggest was his two-run blast off Grant Holmes in the third inning that proved to be the difference in Baltimore's one-run victory. It's the second career four-hit game for Holliday, who had gone just 3-for-25 (.120) in six contests coming into Sunday. Overall, the 21-year-old second baseman is slashing .260/.309/.415 this year with 11 homers, 36 RBI, 35 runs scored and nine stolen bases across 346 plate appearances.
